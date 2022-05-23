Ft. Saskatchewan man arrested for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMP

Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Jason Trevor Hipson, 45, was charged on May 20. According to police, a victim in her early 50s was admitted to hospital with severe injuries after being held captive.

Hipson is also charged with using a weapon during the commission of a sexual assault, overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence (choke, strangle or suffocate), overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence (administer an overpowering drug), and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is described as white, 167 centimetres (5’6”) and 90 kilograms (200 lbs.), with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the City of Edmonton, police said.

Hipson has been previously convicted in Nova Scotia of offences including robbery, break and enter, and sexual assault.

Hipson was arrested on May 27 at 8:20 p.m. near a gas station in Sherwood Park.

He is being held at the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment pending a judicial interim release hearing, added RCMP.