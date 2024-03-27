'Fuel of the future': Alberta’s first commercial hydrogen fueling station unveiled south of Edmonton

The road to a zero-emission Alberta is underway as the province revealed the first commercial hydrogen fueling station Wednesday morning.

Premier Danielle Smith and Minister Brian Jean attended the event, marking the beginning of the expansive infrastructure network planned across western Canada.

The hydrogen fueling station is located at Blackjacks Roadhouse in Nisku, Alta. Blackjacks’ owner Krysta Shields said the expansion of hydrogen energy in Alberta is the type of legacy her family wants to leave behind.

“As demand for hydrogen grows, we have plans to expand this fueling infrastructure to other key transportation hubs in Alberta, like Grand Prairie, and Fort McMurray,” said Shields. “We're so proud to be a part of that.”

Along with the refueling station, the province reiterated its commitment to the "5,000 Hydrogen Vehicle Challenge" – a goal of 5,000 hydrogen cars on Alberta roads within five years.

Premier Smith doubled-down on her excitement on the hydrogen projects by announcing her government’s $100 million investment into the hydrogen energy sector across multiple projects – one of which is the creation of the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence which will help accelerate hydrogen production and deployment as well as supporting the Edmonton Hydrogen Hub.

“Hydrogen, as a fuel of the future, with the global market expected to be worth trillions of dollars in the decades ahead,” said the premier. “There's tremendous cooperation happening to develop the industry in our province and put Alberta on the road to carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Minister Brian Jean recognized Alberta’s cheap, inexpensive natural gas as being a major player in the development of the province’s newly anticipated hydrogen infrastructure.

“The move towards zero emission vehicles on Alberta's roads is a reality,” said Jean. “That reality will only help us with our competitive advantages and only help us with the rest of the world as we are the example of decarbonisation, and innovation.”

Alberta Innovates, Alberta Motor Transportation Association, PrairiesCan, Edmonton Global, Nikola Corporation, Bison Energy and Suncor are among the entities involved with the construction of the hydrogen fueling station.