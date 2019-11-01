EDMONTON -- It's a good day to be a driver in Edmonton after fuel prices plummeted at several gas stations.

There were big lines at the Costco on 26 Avenue and 91 Street when member prices fell to 75.9 cents per litre on Friday.

A few blocks away, fuel at the Co-op on 66 Street and 28 Avenue also hit 76.9 cents per litre. A nearby Petro Canada was also busy with the pump price set at 77.9.

At other gas stations in the city, prices were 81.9 cents per litre or higher, according to GasBuddy.com.

It brought the average gas price in Edmonton down to 89 cents per litre. The Canadian average hovered around 115 cents per litre.