An Edmonton boy is fighting cancer for the second time and an auction is underway to grant him trip to the most magical place on earth.

Ryken Reece, 8, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 when he was four years old. He had a bone marrow transplant in 2015, and after two years in the clear, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the end of 2017. Reece has 15 tumours in his kidneys and one in his brain.

“He’s been pretty intense chemo, radiations, and nothing seems to be working,” Elisha Ruzycki, Ryken’s aunt, said.

Ruzycki is “pissed off” her nephew is fighting cancer again, so she decided to organize an auction with her friend, Sarah Lack, to send Ryken, his sister and parents to Disney World.

“I thought it would be amazing to give them a break from hospitals and all those fears,” Ruzycki said. “It won’t end those fears, it won’t save anything, but it is to going to give them something to look forward to.”

The Make-A-Wish foundation granted Ryken a wish to go to Disney World after his first bout with cancer; he’s now ineligible for any more wishes from the organization.

This prompted Ruzycki and Lack to organize the Ryken Reece Silent Auction to grant him another wish.

“I just wanted to help that poor kid,” Lack said. “He deserves everything. He deserves the world.”

With files from Angela Jung