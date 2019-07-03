Funnel cloud advisory for Edmonton area ends
This funnel cloud was spotted near Yellowhead Trail on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Twitter/@Eladerag).
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:21PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 5:54PM MDT
The funnel cloud advisory for the Edmonton area ended just before 6 p.m.
Conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds.
This type of funnel cloud develops beneath weak thunderstorms and typically doesn't have enough strength to touch down. However, there is the remote possibility of one becoming a weak landspout tornado.