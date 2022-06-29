Funnel cloud spotted south of Edmonton

Thunderstorms over the Leduc region spawned a small funnel cloud Wednesday evening.

Given the setup of the atmosphere, it's possible we'll see a few more of these before the evening is done.

Weak rotation beneath the thunderstorms can get pulled up into the storms and produce funnels, which usually pose no real threat of touching down and doing damage. However, there is always the outside chance that the rotation becomes strong enough to produce a weak landspout tornado.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a "Weather Advisory" related to funnel clouds for the following areas: