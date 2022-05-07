Future energy researchers guide children through electricity adventure exhibit

Telus World of Science Edmonton visitors were treated to a one-day exhibit Saturday exploring energy and sustainability.

Organized by the University of Alberta Future Energy Systems research program, 17 booths had an array of interactive experiments, crafts, and information discussing different sources of electricity, the energy transition, and how to practice sustainability.

Valerie Miller, an outreach and engagement coordinator for the research program, said the displays were designed to help show energy impacts, from the environmental to social streams.

"We are trying to explore energy systems with kids," Miller said. "Energy is more than the lights we turn on, the gas we put in our cars, it's all different components of it, it's where we get it, how we use it, how we move it around."

Researchers from different faculties, students, and alumni all took part in the event.

To help engage kids and explain how electricity works, Miller said the Future Energy Systems program published a children's activity book, The Mystery of the Glowing Light.

The main characters, Tommy and Remi, self-proclaimed energy adventurers, were on site to help guide kids through the event.

"We have everything from science experiments to the social side, crafts, all different kinds of engagement for kids," Miller added. "It's (all about how) everyone should ask questions and explore."