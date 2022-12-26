Garneau condo garage damage causes burst pipes, limited heating: residents

Some residents inside a large condo in Garneau are dealing with heating issues, flooding and frozen pipes after they say the building's parking garage door was left open for nearly a month.

Several unit owners at Strathcona House on Saskatchewan Drive told CTV News Edmonton that the building's parking garage broke in the last week of November. Ever since, the garage has been left open to the elements, causing further problems.

Resident Greg Lalonde spent his Boxing Day going door to door, helping neighbours drain water out of their suites after more frozen pipes burst.

"They've been vacuuming it [water] up since this morning," he said. "They've actually done a pretty good job, but there's water stains throughout the hallway."

"This is day three of broken pipes like they just keep happening," Lalonde added. "I think as they're thawing, they're realizing that the pipes are cracked or whatever and there's just a lot of water in units."

A Strathcona House hallway is flooded with water after a pipe burst (Supplied).

Lalonde explained that the building's management company communicated to residents that there's a specific part needed to repair the garage door to close fully. Until then, the door is stuck open.

"I don't have a car, but I could see that the parking lot was open for over a month," said fellow resident Erica Lee.

"It's kind of scary that someone can just come in there anytime," she said.

CTV News Edmonton observed ice buildup on the parkade walls as condensation froze during the past few week's freezing temperatures.

Ice build-up is seen in Strathcona House's parking garage on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Marek Tkach).

Lalonde says that the building's radiator has been affected, with several residents indicating their units have limited heat.

Water pours into Strathcona House after a frozen pipe burst (Supplied).

The building's manager declined requests for an on-camera interview with CTV News Edmonton or to provide a statement regarding the heating and water situation at the property, only saying the issue "is being worked on."

On Christmas Eve, Lalonde said the temperature inside his suite was only nine degrees Celsius.

"Not just the last couple of days. It's been a while," Lee said. "The heater's just not working as strong, so we've just been sleeping in a sleeping bag."