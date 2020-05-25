EDMONTON -- Alberta's energy minister says it's a good time to build a pipeline because public health restrictions limit protests against them.

Sonya Savage made the comment Friday in a podcast hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Asked about the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, she said “now is a great time to be building a pipeline” because COVID-19 rules restrict large gatherings.

While the interviewer laughs, Savage does not.

Have you listened to the Weldcor Supplies CAODC Podcast featuring Alberta Energy Minister @sonyasavage? If not, check it out here: https://t.co/cdmEUrWt0w. Thank you to Minister Savage for chatting with us about the state of the industry and the work you're doing for the sector! — CAODC (@theCAODC) May 22, 2020

Savage's spokesman says in an email that the minister respects the right to lawful protest.

Kavi Bal adds that the current restrictions on public gatherings benefit no one, including pipeline proponents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020