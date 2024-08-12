Get outta town: 3 one-of-a-kind getaways close to Edmonton
Want a unique getaway? Get outta town!
But not too far.
CTV News Edmonton recently visited three destinations within easy driving distance of Alberta's capital city that offer one-of-a-kind guest experiences.
The Raspberry Castle near Red Deer Lake in Camrose County, Alta. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
Red Deer Lake: Raspberry Castle
Jenny Keith was browsing online for affordable rental properties abroad last year when she stumbled upon a listing for an extraordinary holiday home in her own backyard, something she describes as "a drawing of someone's quirky imagination come to life."
"I was finding a whole lot of cute villas in Tuscany and old French farmhouses, and this one came up," Keith said of the listing for the Raspberry Castle in Camrose County.
"I ran down the stairs to show my husband and he was like, 'Well, we have to go look at it at least.'"
Keith and her husband partnered with three other people to buy the property in July 2023 and got to work.
Their renovations to the brick 1970s-built 'castle' and environs took six months.
"The amount of work that got done was incredible," said fellow owner Graham Czibere.
"This place was a complete overgrown forest, and the transformation has been stark."
There are three bedrooms, one bathroom and a clear view of Red Deer Lake from the roof.
"It's a very magical little location," said Megan Oullette, a recent guest of the Raspberry Castle.
"You just wouldn't expect it to be out there ... It was pretty fun to explore."
The owners are continuing with work to modernize the Castle located 10 kilometres west of Ferintosh and about an hour-and-a-half drive south of Edmonton.
"We're looking at putting in a sauna possibly," Keith said.
"I think with this group, we're never going to sit still. There's always something to do and something to improve."
Room With A Pew, a former Church in Bowden, Alta., that's been converted into a vacation rental property. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
Bowden: A Room With A Pew
When you first look at this building, you might not guess it's a vacation rental.
"I wouldn't have thought to stay in a church as an Airbnb," Sally Jo Sussa, a recent guest of A Room With A Pew, told CTV News Edmonton.
The building in the Town of Bowden, a two-hour drive south of Edmonton on Highway 2, opened in 1903 and served as the longtime home of St. Andrew's United Church.
The church's trustees sold it in December 2022 to Rhonda Morison, who has lived next to the building for several years.
"I was afraid that a historical building, like quite often happens, would be knocked down, and I wanted to make sure we preserved history," Morison said.
With the help of friends over three months, Morison turned it into a three-bedroom, three-bath short-term rental.
They kept some of the identifying features from the church, such as stained glass and a cross.
The bedrooms can be rented separately or altogether.
The unique vacation rental has sparked interest both locally and worldwide.
"I've had (people from) England, Germany, Switzerland and, of course, every province," Morison said.
Sussa said the experience staying at A Room With A Pew is "mountainesque."
"You feel like you're in the mountains ... with all the hometown touches of everything Rhonda has put in there," she said.
"It makes you feel like you're at someone's cabin."
Morison is booking guests into next year.
"I had to call a couple of guests, thinking they'd made an error in the month and the year they were booking, and they said, 'No, no, we wanted to make sure that you're available in 2025.'"
The hillside suite at Obsidian Ridge less than an hour's drive east of Edmonton. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
Beaver County: Obsidian Ridge
Tucked away east of Edmonton is the hidden hillside suite at Obsidian Ridge.
It's one of the places newlywed couples can stay at after getting married at the sprawling property less than an hour's drive from the city in Beaver County.
On top of hosting weddings, Obsidian Ridge has evolved over the last year into a holiday rental option close to home.
It offers five geo-domes for rent, each with a bed, a fireplace and an outdoor hammock.
It's an elevated experience where you're in nature but not really 'roughing it' outdoors.
"When people are coming to stay the night or multiple nights, they're looking for things to do," said Layson Lafayette, operator of Obsidian Ridge.
"We're catering to the experience of the great outdoors without all the work that's usually involved in camping."
The venue's views are one of its main attractions.
"We just knew seeing what they'd done with the space already just in the landscaping and how they were setting up their property, it was so beautiful and so much attention to detail -- a lot of photo-op spots, things like that," said Jarrett Delaney, a recent guest who held his wedding with wife Brittany at Obsidian Ridge.
Lafayette says creating the experience, whether it's camping or a wedding, is a team effort.
"There's a lot of people involved in this behind the scenes. They don't get (enough) credit," said Lafayette, adding there are more changes in the works to make the space even more welcoming. "They're not in the spotlight, but they put their heart and soul into the place."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Quake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves but no big damage
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
London police say a girl and her mother were stabbed in the busy theatre district and a man is arrested
A man stabbed an 11-year-old girl and her mother in London's bustling theater district on Monday before being arrested, police said, adding that there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related.
Australian breaker Raygun earns mixed reviews, praised for 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at Paris Games
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
3 Calgary child-care programs closed over 'imminent danger' to children
Three child-care programs in Calgary have been closed due to an “imminent danger” to the health, safety and well-being of children.
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
Lethbridge
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
-
Golf club wielding ruffian had someone else's identity documents: Saskatoon police
A 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was swinging a golf club at people on the street on Sunday.
-
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
Regina
-
Riders' QB, Trevor Harris back practicing with the starters
It was an exciting sight to see at practice on Monday as Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, was back practicing with the starters for the first time in over seven weeks.
-
Queen City hosts lacrosse nationals for second-straight year
Lacrosse Canada's (LC) minor box lacrosse national championships are back in Regina for the second-straight year.
-
Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask.
RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Cyclists warned after wire strung across lane on Second Narrows Bridge
The RCMP is investigating a report that someone strung wire across a bike lane on the Second Narrows Bridge heading into North Vancouver last week.
-
Wildfire near Armstrong, B.C., now being held
After a week of firefighting, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, located on a hillside 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., is no longer out of control.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
Vancouver Island
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
-
B.C.-based crypto platform committed $13M fraud: securities commission
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
Police searching for suspect, vehicle after man fatally shot in Vaughan
Police in York Region are looking for suspect as well as a black pick-up truck after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot late last week in Vaughan.
-
Suspect arrested after police cruiser rammed, officer injured following North York carjacking
A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing numerous charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser and injuring an officer following a carjacking in North York over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
-
How Montrealers are dealing with the aftermath of last week's massive rainfall
Whether it's cleaning out flooded homes or getting insurance claims started, Montrealers can expect a lengthy repair job after last Friday's massive rainfall.
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have to change': North End Biz sounds alarm over exodus of businesses
The North End BIZ is concerned over an exodus of businesses as the last bank in the area prepares to shut its doors.
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
-
Majority of Manitobans want gas tax cut extended, premier considering
The price at the pump is north of a $1.50 per litre in Winnipeg, and that's including the 14 cent per litre cut, known as the gas tax holiday. Tanisha Sasley said she can’t afford to fill her tank, calling the price horrible.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. extends state of emergency for 10 days
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. has extended a state of emergency called after a torrential rainstorm last week caused severe damage to roads and homes.
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Race is on to find student housing as fall semester approaches
During the final weeks of summer, the race is on for Ottawa post-secondary students to secure housing for the upcoming fall semester.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
‘Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but Hydro One does’
A couple living in the Greater Sudbury community of Worthington are calling for answers -- and change. They say two forest fires that started near their home exactly four years apart were caused by what they say is ignorance and negligence by Hydro One.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Widow’s $1.5M lawsuit against son’s psychiatrists could proceed
A Barrie judge has ruled the widow of a Penetanguishene man murdered by their son in 2019 can re-plead her civil lawsuit claim.
-
That's a wrap on Boots and Hearts 2024
Canada’s largest camping and music festival came to a close on Sunday in Oro-Medonte, as Boots and Hearts was capped off by headliner Jason Aldean’s performance on the main stage.
-
More construction disruptions expected along Essa Road
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch
At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.
-
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
-
Amazing Race Canada comes to Guelph and Elora
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams rappelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
London
-
London mother upset over release of man who ran over her son
The mother of a London teenager who was run over and left for dead more than five years ago is speaking out after the man found guilty in the case was released from custody pending an appeal.
-
City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
-
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Library union raises concerns over proposed operating hour changes
The union representing Windsor's library workers has expressed "major concerns" over proposed changes to the operating hours of library branches across the city starting in 2025.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.