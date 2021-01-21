EDMONTON -- City crews mopped up a flood of water in southwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon after a truck hit a fire hydrant.

EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton a drainage hydrovac truck hit a fire hydrant in Brander Gardens and dislodged it.

A neighbour said he saw the hydrovac truck pull up on his street, and moments later he saw a geyser of water more than 15 feet spouting above the truck.

He said the geyser could be seen for about 20 minutes with water traveling both directions down the street before city crews were able to shut it off.

Cleanup of the neighbourhood took about an hour.

The city also brought in equipment to scrape up the ice that resulted from the geyser, and sanded the street.