Giant snakes and ladders game drawn on Edmonton driveway
Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:12PM MDT
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton family has gotten creative in their bid to stay fit, while physical distancing
Josephine Christensen drew a massive game of snakes and ladders on the family driveway.
Christensen says it took her about an hour to draw out the game.
An online post of a similar game compelled to her to run up and buy some chalk. She hopes it will entertain her kids and inspire others to find new ways to do the same.
