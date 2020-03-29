EDMONTON -- An Edmonton family has gotten creative in their bid to stay fit, while physical distancing

Josephine Christensen drew a massive game of snakes and ladders on the family driveway.

Christensen says it took her about an hour to draw out the game.

An online post of a similar game compelled to her to run up and buy some chalk. She hopes it will entertain her kids and inspire others to find new ways to do the same.