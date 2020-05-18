EDMONTON -- A young girl is dead, and the Edmonton police homicide section is investigating.

Around 8:45 p.m. police were called to a home at 25 Avenue and 43 Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a young girl with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her age is not being released, but police have confirmed she is under the age of 10.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no risk to the public.

No further details are expected to be released Monday night.