Girl dead in southeast Edmonton, homicide section investigating
Published Monday, May 18, 2020 10:12PM MDT Last Updated Monday, May 18, 2020 10:46PM MDT
Police were called to 25 Avenue and 43 Street for a report of a stabbing. A young girl who was suffering from injuries died at the scene.
EDMONTON -- A young girl is dead, and the Edmonton police homicide section is investigating.
Around 8:45 p.m. police were called to a home at 25 Avenue and 43 Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a young girl with life-threatening injuries.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her age is not being released, but police have confirmed she is under the age of 10.
Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no risk to the public.
No further details are expected to be released Monday night.