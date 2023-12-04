Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
The Edmonton Police Service responded to an aggravated assault on the Coliseum LRT platform at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.
"It was reported to police that a 55-year-old woman was sitting on a bench waiting for the LRT when she was approached by two female youth who began berating her, subsequently assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness," EPS said in a release on Monday.
The girls ran away but were arrested in the area and have been charged with aggravated assault.
The woman is in critical condition with significant head and facial injuries, EPS said.
"While we have charged the two youth suspects, we understand there were witnesses on the platform at the time of the assault who we are looking to speak with," Staff Sgt. Ian Brooks said.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
According to the Edmonton Community Safety Map, there have been 37 "occurrences" at Coliseum LRT Station in the last 180 days, including 14 instances of personal violence and five weapons violations.
