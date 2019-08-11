When Denice Harrison—the bus driver in charge of taking Canadian rock band Glass Tigerfrom Edmonton to Whitecourt on Friday—was asked to make a detour at a Mayerthorpe seniors' home, she wasn't about to miss whatever happened next.

"Well, I gotta go see what’s going on. I don’t want to miss out," she remembers thinking.

At Pleasant View Lodge, the band climbed off the bus and waited until one resident was brought into a common-use room. Then, they broke out into "Someday," one of two singles from their 1986 debut album, "The Thin Red Line," that made top-10 charts in the U.S.

Harrison captured the moment in a video that has since been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook.

“This is what I love about being a bus driver, you never know where you’re going to go or the things you’re going to come across," she said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

Although she called it an "impromptu serenade" on Facebook, Harrison later learned that a lodge employee had asked Glass Tiger to drop by for one of its biggest fans.

“To make it as genuine as he did, was terrific," Harrison said of lead singer Alan Frew.

"It was really nice to see a band that’s been around as long as they have to still love what they do and bring pleasure to people.”

Glass Tiger played Friday at Whitecourt's Eagle River Casino.

Its latest album, "Thirty Three," was released in May 2019.