GoFundMe started after Christmas Day fire leaves Beaumont family homeless

A Beaumont family was left homeless Christmas Day after a fire destroyed their Forest Heights house. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A Beaumont family was left homeless Christmas Day after a fire destroyed their Forest Heights house. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island