EDMONTON -- With K-Days falling victim to cancellation again this year, summer midway fun returns in a new form for the first time since 2019.

The Summer Fun Midway opened Friday and saw sizeable crowds Saturday.

The event runs from July 23 through Aug. 1 at the Expo Centre grounds and features rides, food, midway games, and outdoor entertainment shows.

“It’s pretty refreshing,” said Darren Hansen. “I’m not a big ride guy myself, but my children were all excited to be coming out and going on the rides today.”

For many who attended the event on Saturday, it was the first time they experienced being in a crowd in over 16 months.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Gage Leahey told CTV News Edmonton. “I could see how for some people that would affect them. But no, I’m happy to be here.

“It’s awesome,” he added. “I was getting really cooped up indoors, getting sick of the lockdowns.”

Bethany MacLeod said she was simply happy to watch as her children reunited in person with their two best friends.

“It’s really nice,” MacLeod said. “There two are best friends and they haven’t got to see each other in a long time.

“It’s good to get everybody out and hang out. And to see people and to actually see people’s faces.”

“It looks a lot less crowded here than it did previous years but other than that it’s probably the first normal experience I’ve had this year,” Angelica Chamberlain shared.