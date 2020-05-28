EDMONTON -- A bill tabled in the Alberta legislature Thursday could result in a future NAIT collegiate high school, easier creation of charter schools, and less oversight for homeschool programs if passed.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange's Bill 15, the Choice in Education Act, will protect guardians' "fundamental human right" to a say in their child's education and increase their ability to exercise it, Premier Jason Kenney said.

"This legislation enshrines the belief of Albertans in freedom, diversity, pluralism and choice," he commented during a news conference.

"As well as parental responsibility, because we believe that parents know better than politicians and bureaucrats about what’s in the best interest of their kids.”

'REINVENT THE VOCATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'

Among the smaller amendments the bill proposes making to the Education Act are a reference to Section 26.3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights about parental say in education, and wording to recognize different kinds of school programming and their importance in the Alberta system.

But beyond gestures, the bill would allow applications for new charter schools to bypass local board approval and directly land on the desk of the minister.

The government says the division and other schools in the area would be included in a "conversation" regarding the application, but that the move would effectively quicken the process and make better use of tax dollars.

According to Kenney, the Alberta government has saved $1.8 billion over the last eight years by offering choices other than public programming, as independent and homeschooling costs are lower.

And, he commented, "choice means competition, and competition means better outcomes."

LaGrange said she foresees no ripple effect happening to funding allocation, since charter schools are publicly funded like public schools.

"Those dollars follow the student," she said.

The change would also make it possible to create vocational high schools modelled after the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and its NAIT counterpart, the latter of which has been discussed before.

"We are paving the way to reinvent the vocational high school because we believe that as Albertans, a practical and experiential learning like vocation learning can prepare young people for fulfilling lifetime careers," the premier said.

UNSUPERVISED HOMESCHOOLING

Bill 15 also proposes allowing parents to homeschool their children without supervision of their local school board or authority.

Instead, they would have to notify the government of their plans to do so and submit a home curriculum that "demonstrates sufficient opportunity to achieve … appropriate learning outcomes."

Currently, homeschooled students are entitled to some instructional funding and evaluated by a school authority twice a year.

Under the new model, parents wouldn't receive any money.

The bill was created, in part, with feedback from an opt-in survey of 57,000 Albertans. A majority of respondents reported they were satisfied with the amount of school choice in Alberta and the information available about their options.

“With 62 per cent of respondents being satisfied with the current level of choice, it is essential that government takes steps to protect it," LaGrange said.

"Additionally, with almost 40 per cent of respondents stating they were not satisfied with the current level of choice, it demonstrates still room for improvement.”

There were about 17,000 other participants whose feedback was not included in numerical data due to improperly filling out the survey.

More than half, 61 per cent, identified as parents or guardians. Most – 70 per cent – were women and most – 74 per cent – live in urban areas.

A little less than half, 41 per cent, identified themselves as parents in the public system, while 20.5 per cent have children in a separate school program.

This is a developing story. Information will be udpated as it becomes available.