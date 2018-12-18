

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A group of Edmonton students has a future among the stars.

Five Grade 9 students at David Thomas King School will have their experiment tested by astronauts at the International Space Station.

“You don’t very often hear on your second day of Grade 9 science, ‘Let’s design something and send it to the International Space Station,” Kelsey Wasylenki, a science teacher at the school said.

The experiment—designed by Thea Endols-Joa, Deeanne Vergara, Lily Hu, Lauren Clement and Kyra Lizotte—will examine how watercress seeds grow in a low gravity environment.

A successful experiment would be beneficial to astronauts, which is why the students chose watercress seeds.

“[They] are full of nutrients,” Clement said. “It helps with depression and all these crazy things that would actually really help on the ISS.”

Their experiment will take off to space in the spring.

With files from Jeremy Thompson