Grammy swag bags to include Edmonton-made skincare line

A local natural, sustainable skincare line will be included in gift bags at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) A local natural, sustainable skincare line will be included in gift bags at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island