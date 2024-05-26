EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Grande Prairie roadblock put in place while crews battle fire

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    A section of road in Grande Prairie was closed Sunday evening while fire crews worked on a fire in the Crystal Lake Recreational Park.

    A roadblock was put in place on 116 Avenue from 92 Street to Lakeland Drive in Grande Prairie.

    RCMP said no evacuation orders had been put in place, and at the time of the release, no properties were being actively threatened.

    No other details on the fire were given.

