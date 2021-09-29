Grandin School renamed Holy Child Catholic Elementary School

Edmonton -

A downtown elementary school formerly named after a Bishop with ties to residential schools is now called Holy Child Elementary School.

The Edmonton Catholic School Division unanimously voted to change the name Wednesday morning.

“In renaming the school we are taking a small, but positive, active step towards reconciliation,” Board Chair Sandra Palazzo said.

In the Catholic faith, “Holy Child” is one of several titles that is sometimes used to refer to Jesus from birth to age 13.

“This name counsels us that we, as a society, must always remember and honour that every child is holy. Reminding us of the children who were tragically lost in residential schools when we lost sight of this vital value,” Palazzo said.

About a month after evidence of more than 200 unmarked graves was found near the site of a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.,in the spring, the ECSD voted to remove the name of Bishop Vital Grandin from the school. Historians consider Grandin to be one of the architects of the residential school system in Alberta.

“We are so pleased to be able to move forward in a positive way, not only for this school, but for the division as a whole. It was certainly a challenge for the school community to be one of the focal points of a cause for national shame and outrage,” Trustee Alene Mutala said, after making the official motion to change the school’s name. “I know that the staff rose to the challenge and ensured that the students learned about the legacy of residential schools. It was really important for the school community that the new name be one that resonated in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation.”

The new name translates to “Kihci Awasis” in Cree, “Ecole Saint-Enfant” in French, and “Escuela del Santo Niño” in Spanish.

Crews installed a temporary sign bearing the name Wednesday morning.