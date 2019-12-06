EDMONTON -- The green bin composting program will start rolling out city-wide by next July.

A pilot version of the composting program was launched in 13 neighrbourhoods earlier this year. The city also announced in September that a new waste collection system was in the works, but a timeline to have the green bins in every household had not been revealed.

The city will also be bringing an anaerobic digestor online early in the New Year to process organic waste.

The digestor will be crucial to the program, because the old composting plant will be torn down in January. The city closed the facility in the spring, citing “changes to structural issues.”

The city has plans to build a new composting facility, but it’s not expected to be completed until 2025.

In addition to the green bins, the city will also be launching new garbage and recycle bins in an effort to divert single-use residential waste from the landfill.

The new bins are expected to handed out to all residents by 2022.