Warning: This story contains graphic content.

Authorities are investigating after a grizzly bear was found dead with a bullet lodged in its side near Grande Cache, Alta.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement said officers received a report of the dead bear on Oct. 2.

They found the large male bruin's body along the Big Berland River about one kilometre south of Highway 40.

"The bear appeared to have been shot and left a few days prior to the report," fish and wildlife said.

Hunting grizzly bears, which are considered a threatened species in Alberta, is illegal and can net a maximum fine of $100,000 as well as two years in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alberta Fish and Wildlife's Grande Cache branch at 780-827-3356 or the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

A cash reward may be given to anyone who provides information that leads to charges being laid.