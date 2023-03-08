Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls

    A Montreal elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex-related crimes involving five young female students whom he manipulated into acts of sexual abuse. Dominic Blanchette admitted guilt on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. More than a dozen other charges were stayed.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island