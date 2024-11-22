Harry Ainlay Titans vying for 2024 provincial championship this weekend

Edmonton's Harry Ainlay Titans are, for the sixth time in seven years, headed to the provincial high school 5A football championship on Saturday.

They are competing for the title against Grande Prairie's Raymond Comets, who lost the 2023 championship to Calgary's Ernest Manning Griffins.

That year, the Griffins also bested the Titans for a championship spot.

"It was a bit of a shock," Titans Grade 12 wide receiver Noah Baker said of failing to make the 2023 final in a recent interview.

"We've all been talking about what happened last year. We've all held a vengeance that we don't want to leave that mark for our Grade 12 year."

Harry Ainlay made the championship without losing a single game.

"As long as we go there and we do what we've been doing all year and do what we need to do, it'll be alright," Grade 12 defensive player Mike Zalaski said.

Head coach Tyler Greenslade added, "We've had a long history competing against Raymond over the years and so I think that they are two programs that know each other pretty well.

"Redemption? Sure, I guess that's one way you could put it. But I think more so just excited for the opportunity to compete."

Alongside nerves, the players are juggling the emotions of knowing it is their "last hurrah together," as Zalaski put it.

"It's a little rough to think about," Baker added. "But honestly, it feels good playing here (for) three years and kind of leaving a legacy."

The game will start at 6 p.m. at Hansen Lincoln Field.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny