EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Harry Ainlay Titans win 2024 provincial championship

    Edmonton's Harry Ainlay Titans pose for a picture after winning the provincial high school 5A football championship against the Raymond Comets on Nov. 23 in Grande Prairie, Alta. (Source: Football Alberta) Edmonton's Harry Ainlay Titans pose for a picture after winning the provincial high school 5A football championship against the Raymond Comets on Nov. 23 in Grande Prairie, Alta. (Source: Football Alberta)
    Edmonton's Harry Ainlay Titans won the provincial high school 5A football championship on Saturday.

    They beat the Raymond Comets 37-14 in Grande Prairie.

    It is their sixth title since provincials began in 1985.

    Before the game, the Titans told CTV News Edmonton they were determined to make a comeback after failing to make the 2023 final for the first time in six years.

    They did not lose a single game the 2024 season. 

