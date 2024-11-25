Harry Ainlay Titans win 2024 provincial championship

Edmonton's Harry Ainlay Titans won the provincial high school 5A football championship on Saturday.

They beat the Raymond Comets 37-14 in Grande Prairie.

It is their sixth title since provincials began in 1985.

Before the game, the Titans told CTV News Edmonton they were determined to make a comeback after failing to make the 2023 final for the first time in six years.

They did not lose a single game the 2024 season.