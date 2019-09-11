The actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies is no longer coming to Edmonton Expo.

Edmonton Expo, which runs Sept. 20-22, announced Matthew Lewis now has other professional commitments.

Edmonton Expo is trying to bring another Harry Potter cast member just over a week before the event starts. 

Patrick Warburton, who played David Puddy on Seinfeld, also cancelled his appearance.

Celebrity guest appearances include wrestler Sasha Banks, Star Trek's George Takei and Riverdale's Casey Cott.