Harry Potter actor cancels Edmonton Expo appearance
Matthew Lewis, who plays the character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, poses following the Canadian premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' in Toronto Tuesday, July 12, 2011. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:45PM MDT
The actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies is no longer coming to Edmonton Expo.
Edmonton Expo, which runs Sept. 20-22, announced Matthew Lewis now has other professional commitments.