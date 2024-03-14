EDMONTON
    Harry Rosen renovating West Edmonton Mall store

    Harry Rosen signage is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)
    Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen says it will renovate its West Edmonton Mall location this year.

    The company is investing $50 million over the next five years to "update its retail fleet and strategy."

    In addition to relocating its flagship store in Toronto to Yorkville, Harry Rosen will be updating its 1,200-square metre store in West Edmonton Mall and opening a store in Vancouver's Oakridge Park development.

    The brand called the move the next step in its "forward-looking strategy, after investing heavily in digital over the past five years."

    "Retail is theatre, and the store is our stage," said Ian Rosen, the brand's president and chief operating officer, in a press release.

    "Our new store concepts are a direct response to what we've heard from our clients and from studying the world's leading customer experiences. Both are central to how we plan to deliver excellence moving forward."

    West Edmonton Mall has hosted the brand since 1982; the mall opened in 1981.

    The brand was founded by Harry Rosen in 1954. Rosen died at the age of 92 in late 2023. The Rosen family continues to run the business. 

