HBO's The Last of Us shooting in Edmonton's 104 Street

EDMONTON -

Pedro Pascal was walking around 104 Street downtown on Friday, filming HBO's The Last of Us with Bella Ramsey.

CTV News Edmonton drone footage shows the apocalyptic set with cast and crew members on the city's popular shopping and dining strip.

An unofficial account for the television show has been posting videos and photos from Edmonton residents of Pascal and Ramsey on set.

The Last of Us has also filmed scenes in the legislature area and Rice Howard Way this week.

And according to Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta is in conversations with HBO about producing more seasons due to the province's Film and Television Tax Credit.

"I spoke with HBO's executive producer and they said to me, with all the new rules, we are the front runner for productions like this in North America now."

The show will premiere in 2022.