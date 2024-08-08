'He ghosted me': Hot tub owners claim repairman took thousands in deposits
Edmonton hot tub owners are issuing a warning to others after they say they were taken advantage of by a repairman.
The Edmonton Police Service announced it was investigating Kenneth Nicholls, 55, on July 29.
EPS said Nicholls recently advertised his hot tub sales and repair business on Kijiji under the name "Hot tub services."
Police said he previously owned a hot tub store front on Yellowhead Trail and 87 Street, but the business has since closed.
EPS said Nicholls took large deposits for services, parts, or hot tubs that he never delivered.
No charges have been laid.
Upon announcing the investigation, EPS said it had received 17 fraud complaints about Nicholls.
Since that time, an additional 15 complaints have been received.
'I'm not ripping you off'
Dion Beier says Nicholls took a deposit from him last October on a refurbished hot tub he never received.
He says before he put down the deposit, Nicholls did maintenance work on his old hot tub, and the pair developed a rapport.
"He seemed very honest, professional. He seemed to show up when he was going to show up. Had no problem answering my phone calls, text messages and whatnot," Beier told CTV News Edmonton.
"He showed me a couple of tubs that were in various stages of repair. I picked out a tub and we struck a deal."
Dion Beier (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)
He says the pair agreed on a timeline of four to six weeks for Nicholls to finish refurbishing the hot tub, and Beier sent e-transfers for $3,500 for a deposit on the total agreed purchase price of $5,300.
Within days of sending the transfers, he says he started to have trouble getting in contact with Nicholls.
"He'd reject the call and he'd text me back, 'I'm in the shop right now. Just give me a minute. I'll phone you back. I'm with another client. I'll call you later.' And those phone calls never came."
He says he confronted Nicholls via text several weeks later.
"I wrote him a longwinded text. 'Hey, I feel like I'm being played here. So what's the scoop?'"
"He said, 'I'm sorry. I apologize. My daughter has cancer. She's in the hospital. We're taking turns. I'll get back to you as soon as I can.'"
"'I'm not playing you here. I'm not ripping you off.'"
Ten months later, Beier says he hasn't received the hot tub, and he is still out $3,500.
"I believe it's removed now, but he did have his business on Kijiji this whole time, same phone number," Beier said.
"So even while this is all still going on, after my money had gone missing, he wasn't replying to me, he still has his business online, and he's still conducting things as is, status quo."
'He would not return a call'
Travis Zaplotinsky says Nicholls also took money from him.
He says he found Nicholls on Kijiji last December when he needed a quick hot tub repair.
He claims he ultimately paid Nicholls $1,223.25 for a hot tub pump and cover.
"[He] gave me a timeline of three months and justified it with the fact that it was winter time. There was a lot of people looking for new hot tub covers because of the price of the power," Zaplotinsky told CTV News Edmonton.
Travis Zaplotinsky and his hot tub. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)
"I put it in my calendar to contact him back in April and he ghosted me. He would not return a call, would not return a text. I've sent him numerous texts and no response."
Zaplotinsky says Nicholls asked him to pay full price for the cover at the time of his order.
"He told me specifically he's been scammed out of money when people have not prepaid for the tub cover, because if they don't decide to take it, then he's got a hot tub cover that he can't sell.”
Judgements granted against Nicholls
EPS won't share the total amount of money Nicholls allegedly took from clients, but alleged victims tell CTV News he hasn't shown up in court to answer to civil claims.
An Alberta Court of Justice document shows a judgement for more than $13,000 was granted against Nicholls to two plaintiffs.
Court documents also show claims from employees that they weren't paid.
One employment standard judgement shows he owes nearly $5,000.
Nicholls refused an interview with CTV News Edmonton.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Vancouver police spent $44K on security for brief Prince Harry visit in Feb.
Vancouver police spent more than $44,000 on security during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief February visit to British Columbia.
'Lucky he was not killed': Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
Firefighters found a dead woman entangled in machinery Thursday in a non-public baggage-processing area at O'Hare International Airport.
What's going on in Canada's condo markets? An expert shares her insights
What's going on in Canada's condo market? An expert spoke with CTV's Your Morning about when is a good time to buy.
Weeks may stretch into months for stranded NASA astronauts
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Global Affairs Canada 'aware' of Canadian detained in Switzerland over espionage concerns
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
2 Calgary men face multiple charges in relation to robberies of casino visitors
Two Calgary men have been charged in relation to a series of robberies targeting victims leaving local casinos.
-
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
-
Terri Clark concert from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to be livestreamed Aug. 29
Terri Clark is playing an iconic Nashville venue Aug. 29, and fans across Alberta will be able to watch it via livestream for less than $20.
Saskatoon
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Saskatchewan to cover a portion of costs to recover Mackenzie Trottier's remains from landfill
The Saskatchewan government says it will pay for some of the costs of a landfill search that found the remains of a missing woman.
-
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
-
Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays
RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.
Vancouver
-
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
-
B.C. researchers discover 'super-black' material that absorbs more than 99% of light
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
-
Court issues $33K in fines for illegal halibut fishing in protected B.C. glass sponge reef
A commercial halibut fisherman has been fined more than $33,000 for fishing illegally in a protected area near Bella Bella, B.C., authorities announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
'Lucky he was not killed': Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Mayor confident in city's security following foiled attack in Vienna
Mayor Olivia Chow says she is confident the city will be safe for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Toronto shows after concerts in Austria were cancelled following the discovery of a planned attack outside the venue.
-
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Quebec faces teacher shortage amid surge in student enrollment
As the new school year approaches, Quebec is once again facing a teacher shortage. With the province expecting thousands of new students this year, many in the education sector say the situation could worsen.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset in second round of National Bank Open
Leylah Fernandez is out of the singles draw at the National Bank Open. The Canadian tennis star was upset 6-4, 6-2 by American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in second-round action Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
-
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
-
Ice to be installed at Halifax-area arena after an agreement on funding with the city
Earlier this week the president of the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) said the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, N.S., would not have ice for the upcoming season because of a lack of funding from the city. Now, it seems the two sides have found common ground.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working in the Interlake
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
-
Canada's Skylar Park takes the long road to taekwondo bronze at the Olympic Games
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
'It's devastating': Ottawa mom and daughter's dream trip to see Taylor Swift ruined by terror plot
An Ottawa mom and daughter are devastated after superstar Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her shows in Austria because of a foiled terrorist plot, spoiling what was supposed to be a dream trip.
-
Federal workers rally to protest government's 3-day back-to-office mandate
Federal workers gathered outside Les Terrasses de la Chaudière in Gatineau Thursday afternoon in protest of the Canadian government's return-to-office plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Suspect charged with ramming vehicle with people inside
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
Barrie
-
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
-
A sneak peek into the excitement of Boots and Hearts
Canada's largest camping and country music festival, Boots and Hearts, in Oro-Medonte has officially kicked off its 13th year.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Local musicians to perform at Boots and Hearts festival
Musicians from Heidelberg and Waterloo are set to take the stage at the Boots and Hearts festival at Burl’s Creek.
London
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
-
High school evacuated following fire on the roof
Strathroy District Collegiate Institute was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe bridge construction crews unearth historic streetcar rails and ties in Windsor
Construction crews in Sandwich Town have unearthed rails and ties believed to date back to the first ever Canadian electric streetcar system.
-
Former Dresden resident discovers diary outlining tragic death of six workers in 1957
Eric Philpott’s father Keith was working at the site of one of the worst workplace fatalities in Ontario’s history. He’s now embarked on an ambitious plan to discover the truth and document the pain of the victims’ families.
-
Windsor Youth Centre’s 'Hour of Hope' campaign hopes to support homeless youth
Each hundred-dollar contribution supports one hour of operation at the centre – helping to offset rising costs, and ever-increasing demand.