'He just bust in': Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted

EDMONTON -

Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.

A family member has confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the victim is 89 years old.

Police said a man, 45 to 60 years old, rang the doorbell and then forced himself inside the woman’s house, where he then assaulted her.

“(She) came running over to me in distress, asking for me to call the cops, saying she'd been raped,” area-resident Evan Glosser told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

“He just bust in, apparently. He just pushed his way through. I just tried to keep her calm until the cops came.”

The assault happened in the area of 61 Street and 121 Avenue between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday.

“I’m freaked out,” said Courtney Pilon, who lives nearby. He added he’s concerned for the seniors in Montrose.

“I’m living here with my partner's grandparents… It’s not cool, that’s messed up. I guess I’m going to be trying to keep an eye out.”

Brendan Beston said he saw the police tactical team near his house on Monday and was “gutted” when he found out why.

“We’ve never seen anything like that in the neighbourhood, like ever. That’s insane,” he said.

Police asked neighbours in the area to check their security cameras for footage of the suspect. Investigators said the victim did not know him.

He is described as:

6'0" tall

190 lbs

Between 45 and 60 years old

Dark stubble on his face and wearing glasses

He was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and a black toque.

Any footage of someone matching the man's description, or suspicious activity in the area should be reported to police at 780-423-4567.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove and David Ewasuk