EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'He's the epitome of Jasper': Bear statue comes out unscathed after town fires

    Jasper's beloved bear mascot, named for his town, appears safe in this photo posted by Parks Canada on July 27, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada) Jasper's beloved bear mascot, named for his town, appears safe in this photo posted by Parks Canada on July 27, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)
    Share

    Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.

    Parks Canada confirmed on July 27 that a statue of Jasper the Bear, which serves as the town's mascot, came out of the fire unscathed and is still standing.

    Craig Baird, an amateur historian and host of podcast Canadian History Ehx, told CTV News Edmonton that the statue's condition instills hope for the town.

    "I think people always look for some sort of symbol in terms of a disaster. Jasper the Bear very much fits that he's the epitome of Jasper," said Baird. "For him to still be standing really sends a message that Jasper is still standing – both of them are still standing.

    "They're still there to welcome visitors when Jasper eventually opens up and begins to rebuild from this terrible event."

    Jasper the Bear was first conceived by a Winnipeg-born animator named James Simpkins back in 1948. He created a comic strip with the same namesake for Maclean's magazine where it ran regularly until 1972.

    According to Baird, Jasper National Park adopted the bear as its official mascot in 1962 as a means to "promote environmental stewardship and sustainability."

    An ongoing list of what is left of the Town of Jasper can be found here.

    Grizzly No. 222 and cubs found unharmed

    With all of the fires officially put out in the Town of Jasper, animals are also expected to rebound in the region.

    Thanks to a GPS collar, Parks Canada officials were able to confirm that a bear classified as "Grizzly No. 222" and her cubs have taken refuge in a wet area near the Athabasca River after the wildfire tore through Jasper National Park.

    The pack of bears were seen on the Jasper Park Lodge grounds with no apparent injuries.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News