

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Humane Society’s chief executive officer has stepped down from her position.

CTV News obtained an internal EHS email sent on September 12 and written by CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith informing staff of her impending departure.

“My decision to resign was a difficult one, ultimately grounded in my personal desire to pursue a new opportunity,” wrote Jordan-Smith. EHS later confirmed the resignation with CTV News. The email states her resignation will be effective October 12, 2018.

Word of her resignation comes a day after charges were laid against an employee accused of leaving three cats in a vehicle for 22 days.

The cats were transferred to the shelter on March 27 but were left in a vehicle and weren’t discovered until April 18.

EHS confirmed the cats, named Magic, Chance and Lucky, were dehydrated, hungry and had minor urine burns on their paws. Officials said all three cats survived and have since been adopted.

On Thursday, EHS announced an employee had been charged in connection to the incident under the Animal Protection Act.

Court documents show Mariah Anne Berini is charged with two non-criminal offences including causing or permitting animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate food and water to animals.

"The evidence suggests it's accidental but they have a responsibility for animals in their care,” said Stuart Dodds, Alberta SPCA Peace Officer.

Alicia Hodder, a former employee at the society, told CTV News she was ecstatic when she heard about the charges.

"We finally feel this is going in the right direction because we want the public to know about what goes on. And it’s sad how people are afraid to talk about what happens there.”

EHS says the employee has been reassigned to administrative duties until a verdict is reached.

Berlini is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on November 23.