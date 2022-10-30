Head-on crash involving pair of pickup trucks injures 3 people

Three people were injured in a head-on crash between two pickup trucks in northern Alberta Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Mounties were called to the incident on the Highway 2 Peace River bridge.

One driver sustained serious injuries, police say, while two occupants in the other vehicle were assessed for minor injuries.

Motorists were asked to detour away from the area for around two hours as police cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.