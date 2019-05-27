Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro has denied he dismantled the working group created by the previous government to ban conversion therapy.

On Monday, a media report based on information by Shandro’s press secretary, Steve Buick, said the group—started in February by Sarah Hoffman, the previous health minister—had been disbanded.

“Let me be clear, we oppose conversion therapy,” Shandro told CTV News in a statement late Monday afternoon. “After not acting on this issue for 4 years, the NDP formed a time limited ad hoc group in the weeks before the election.”

Shandro also said NDP MLA and group co-chair Nicole Goehring reached out to him to share her recommendations.

The group had a five-month mandate and met twice before the provincial election. Buick also told CTV News there are no plans to pay its members to continue meeting.