Heart coming to Edmonton in 2025 after postponing remainder of 2024 tour

After postponing the rest of its 2024 tour because of lead singer Ann Wilson's health, the band Heart will rock Edmonton in March 2025.

Announcing new concert dates on Monday, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, the founding members of the band, said they were excited to get back on stage and that "the best is yet to come."

Heart will now perform at Rogers Place on March 21.

Tickets bought for the original show will be honoured for the new date.

The tour will begin again in Las Vegas on Feb. 28.

Additional dates will be added to the band's website as they are confirmed.

Last month, singer Ann announced that she had an operation to remove "something that, as it turns out, was cancerous."

"The operation was successful and I'm feeling great … my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

The original Edmonton show was scheduled for Nov. 29.

Heart was formed in 1973 and has been nominated for four Grammy awards and sold more than 35 million records worldwide.

Heart was the first female-fronted hard rock band, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.