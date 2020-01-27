EDMONTON -- Fog causing near-zero visibility in parts of central Alberta prompted Environment Canada to issue a fog advisory Monday morning.

The advisory was in effect for Edmonton and the surrounding area, Drumheller, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc and Red Deer, Spruce Grove and Westlock.

The fog is expected to persist through the morning and dissipate in the day.

Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.