EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Heavy police presence in Louis Bull First Nation

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    Maskwacis RCMP were on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nation's townsite Saturday morning.

    In a media release, officers asked people to avoid the area and to not post photos of responding officers on social media.

    They said there was no risk to the public.

    No other details about the incident were released.

     Louis Bull First Nation is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News