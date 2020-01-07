EDMONTON -- A snowfall warning is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The bulk of that snow will already be on the ground by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for the following areas: Grande Prairie, Hinton-Grande Cache, Whitecourt-Edson, Westlock-Barrhead, Mayerthorpe-Evansburg-Spruce Grove, Leduc-Camrose, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan-Smoky Lake-Vegreville, Lloydminster-Wainwright.

Snow will taper off through the day Wednesday in most of those regions.

Wind will increase this evening and blowing snow will cause significantly reduced visibility in much of north-central Alberta Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

This will be Edmonton's most significant snowfall since the city received 11 centimetres in early November. No single snow event since then has totaled more than five centimetres.

