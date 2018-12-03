A seasonal parking ban will be in effect Tuesday at 1 a.m. after the Edmonton area received more than 30 centimetres of snow over the weekend.

After nearly two days of constant snow, the City of Edmonton said all of its snow-clearing equipment and resources were out on the roads.

We have over 200 pieces of equipment out - plows, graders and bobcats - and over 240 people clearing 12,000 km of roads, trails and bike lanes, bus shelters, and 5,500 km of sidewalks for your morning commute. Please drive for conditions and give us space to work. #yegsnow — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 3, 2018

The clearing efforts will continue into Tuesday, when all vehicles are asked to be removed from designated bus routes.

“We’re asking residents to keep these routes clear so that crews can complete their work quickly and without obstruction,” said Andrew Grant, the City of Edmonton’s General Supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations.

Vehicles parked in locations with a Seasonal Parking Ban sign could be fined or towed.

A minimum eight-hour notice is given prior to a seasonal parking ban, which remains in effect until the city declares it over.

Seasonal parking bans are declared during large snowfalls between Nov. 5 and March 15.

Strathcona County declared a parking ban for noon Monday in Sherwood Park.

Vehicles will be towed but not fined for the first 24 hours due to the short notice. The county will begin to issue tickets on Tuesday at noon to the vehicles that have not been removed.