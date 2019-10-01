EDMONTON -- Someone in Canada needs blood every sixty seconds. And donors are the key to saving lives.

The CTV Giving Hope blood drive launched Tuesday. It marks the tenth year of the annual campaign started by CTV News at Six anchor Erin Isfeld.

Each year, Erin works with Canadian Blood Services to share the stories of people whose lives have been affected or saved by blood and tissue donors.

Canadian Blood Services needs 100,000 new blood donors every year to keep up with demand. Men can donate whole blood every 56 days, women can donate every 84 days.

Donors can book an appointment online, through the Give Blood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Canadian Blood Services also collects plasma, platelets, stem cells and more.

Watch for new stories every Wednesday in October on CTV News at Six and online at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca