EDMONTON -- SpiderMable is finally headed for the big screen.

The film about Mable Tooke and her cancer battle will premiere at Edmonton's NorthwestFest film festival in November.

In 2015, six-year-old Mable charmed Edmontonians and the world when she joined Spider-man to fight crime thanks to a wish granted by the Children's Wish Foundation.

She rescued met Mayor Don Iveson, did superhero training at West Edmonton Mall and rescued Oilers' captain Andrew Ference from his kidnapper.

Her adventure made national news and was a social media sensation.

"That is just the beginning of the story," filmmaker Kelly Wolfert told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "We followed Mable for four years and that's where the title for the film really came out. What she does is quite amazing."

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the film will be a "mighty reminder of the kindness of this community and the resiliency of human beings under adversity."

Mable will be at the theatrical premiere of SpiderMable: A real life superhero story in November at the Metro Cinema.