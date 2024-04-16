Here's how Edmonton is preparing to battle wildfire season
The City of Edmonton says it's ready to take on wildfire season as another dry spring causes grass fires and bans in the capital region.
On Tuesday, Edmonton's fire chief outlined how the city and firefighters have prepared and what Edmontonians can do to help.
"Last year, our crews, our staff, city staff, our partners did an incredible job supporting the wildfire season and those that needed us," chief Joe Zatylny said.
"We had a look at what worked last year and how can we prepare and do even more, and so looking at things like studies of the river valley, active monitoring, working closely and comparing operational plans with each of our different partners to make sure we're doing our best to prevent and mitigate, and if the time comes, respond to those fires is just a good proactive approach that we're taking and I think it's prudent and smart to do."
In part, Edmontonians are asked to become "FireSmart" and follow fire bans and fireworks rules.
“We need everyone to play a role and help us," Zatylny said. "We want Edmontonians to know the actions they can take to prevent wildfires."
River valley safety
There have been more than 145 wildfires in Edmonton since Jan. 1, the city said, from the outskirts all the way to the river valley.
Several of those fires started in homeless encampments around the North Saskatchewan River.
"There's a variety of reasons why encampments pose a fire risk, and of course, the open ignition sources or intentionally set fires that are being used, whether it's cooking or eating, creates all sorts of risks," the fire chief said. "We want those people to be looked after, of course, and do our best to make sure that they're supported."
Drones will be used to monitor the river valley and attempt to prevent encampment fires.
"The river valley is a high risk and we want to make sure we're doing our best to mitigate that risk," Zatylny said.
"If there's a response in the river valley this summer, they can expect to see a lot of resources."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Alex Antoneshyn
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete
Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
