Here's how Edmontonians honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds to several displays of drumming and dancing – people in Edmonton and area began Friday more than a dozen events for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The federal holiday is recognized on Sept. 30 and was created as a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) as a way to commemorate residential school victims and survivors, as well as their families and communities.
The day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative to raise awareness of the impacts of residential schools.
Indigenous Elders were among the dignitaries to unveil the Kihciy Maskikiy/Aakaakmotaani garden on the east lawn of the legislature.
The name combines Cree and Blackfoot words, translating to "sacred medicine/save many people," which the government said is a place to reflect, seek guidance and find solace.
One element of the garden is Alberta’s official residential school monument, a stone sculpture called Mother Earth Circling, which was created by Saddle Lake Cree Nation artist Stewart Steinhauer.
The sculpture was done as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 82nd Call to Action, which asks all provinces to host monuments in honour of the victims and survivors of residential schools.
"This garden is an incredible example of the work that we are focusing on towards truth and reconciliation, and we must accomplish that by working together," said Elder Bernie Makokis from Saddle Lake Cree Nation
"When you maximize resources and collaborate, we reach that goal much faster…I am thankful we were able to create this beautiful space."
The garden includes a linden tree, a medicine wheel and small footprints pressed into a pathway, a symbol of the many children who did not return home from residential schools.
The new reconciliation garden to honour residential school survivors in Edmonton on Friday September 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
'A PATHWAY TO RECONCILIATION'
Students across Edmonton spent the morning learning about the past and moving toward reconciliation, with a ceremony based at Victoria School of the Arts.
The event was broadcast to all public schools in the city and featured cultural performances and messages from students and an elder.
Commitments to ongoing reconciliation through education were also shared by officials.
"We are committed to deepening our understanding of Indigenous knowing and being, of learning about the past, of learning ways of honouring our commitments going forward," said board chair Trisha Estabrooks.
"Every one of our kids here today and the 115,000 students at Edmonton Public Schools deserves a future, a place in our community and a pathway to reconciliation," said superintendent Darrel Robertson.
Edmonton Public Schools honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Victoria School on September 29, 2023. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
'IT HELPS DURING THOSE TOUGH TIMES'
There was drumming, singing and dancing in Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton Friday afternoon.
Police officers, some dressed in orange shirts, served bannock and soup to members of the community.
"It's a special time for us, it's a commitment," Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee told CTV News Edmonton, adding the event was about reflecting, learning and improving the future.
"When you get a chance to sit down with your community and have a dialogue in the good times and build those relationships, it helps during those tough times."
McFee said EPS is always looking to hire more Indigenous officers and is working to further understanding of generational trauma among all of his employees.
An arts and crafts area was also part of the gathering.
A complete list of events happening Friday and continuing over the weekend is available here.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson, Alex Antoneshyn, John Hanson and David Mitchell.
Edmonton police officers serve soup and bannock in Churchill Square on September 29, 2023 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
