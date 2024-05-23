Here's how much it would cost an Oilers' fan to catch Saturday's NHL game in Dallas

Here's how much it will cost you to watch the Oilers away in Round 3 of the NHL playoffs – and why you may want to skip the trip and splurge on a home game.

Tickets to see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place aren't cheap, with the least expensive seat for Monday's Game 3 sitting at around $373 dollars CAD on TicketMaster.

If you wanted to get away for the weekend and catch the Saturday game at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, TX, you would save around $130 CAD on your ticket with nosebleeds going for around US$206 ($283 CAD) on TicketMaster Thursday morning.

But, while it's sometimes more affordable to hop on a flight and cheer on the team from the opponent's home stands, Oilers fans may be better off staying put this series.

According to FlightHub and Expedia, your cheapest three-night stay in Dallas would run around $650 dollars ($400 for flights and around $240 for a budget hotel).

And you'll need some extra cash for consessions, with PlayToday reporting that the American Airlines Centre in Dallas is one the most expensive NHL arenas to watch a hockey game at in 2024.

With the current exchange rate at seventy-four cents on the U.S. dollar, Canadian hockey fans can bet on spending just as much at the concession stands with a Reddit user recently reporting US$13.25 (or C$18.15) for a 16 ounce beer at the Dallas arena.

For the three night stay, travellers are looking at updward of $930 CAD for a nosebleed seat to Game 2 in Dallas.

So, Oilers fans with some extra cash may want to stick close to home and scoop themselves a lower-bowl ticket for Monday night's first home game for $690.

Even more frugal fans can scoop up a ticket for the Oilers Road Game Watch Party at Rogers Place ticket for just $5.