Here's how much it would cost for a frugal Oilers' fan to catch a weekend hockey game in Dallas

Here's how much it will cost you to watch the Oilers away in Round 3 of the NHL playoffs – and why you may want to skip the trip and splurge on a home game.

Tickets to see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place aren't cheap, with the least expensive seat for Monday's Game 3 sitting at around $373 dollars CAD.

If you wanted to get away for the weekend and catch the Saturday game at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, TX, you would save around $130 CAD on your ticket with nosebleeds going for US$206 ($283 CAD).

But, while it's sometimes more affordable to hop on a flight and cheer on the team from the opponent's home stands, Oilers fans are better off staying put this series.

According to FlightHub and Expedia, your cheapest three-night stay in Dallas would run around $650 dollars ($400 for flights and around $240 for a budget hotel).

PlayToday reports that the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, TX, is one the most expensive NHL arena to watch a hockey game at in 2024.

With the current exchange rate at seventy-four cents on the U.S. dollar, Canadian hockey fans shouldn't bank on saving much at the concession stands -- with a Reddit user recently reporting US$13.25 (or C$18.15) for a 16 ounce beer.

So, for less than the cost of that $930 CAD Saturday night nosebleed seat to Game 2 in Dallas, Oilers fans could get themselves a lower-bowl Monday night home game ticket right behind the Stars' goaltender.