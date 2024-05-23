Here's how much it would cost for a frugal Oilers' fan to catch a weekend hockey game in Dallas

EDMONTON
    Seats can be seen inside Rogers Place in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Here's how much it will cost you to watch the Oilers away in Round 3 of the NHL playoffs – and why you may want to skip the trip and splurge on a home game.

    Tickets to see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place aren't cheap, with the least expensive seat for Monday's Game 3 sitting at around $373 dollars CAD.

    If you wanted to get away for the weekend and catch the Saturday game at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, TX, you would save around $130 CAD on your ticket with nosebleeds going for US$206 ($283 CAD).

    But, while it's sometimes more affordable to hop on a flight and cheer on the team from the opponent's home stands, Oilers fans are better off staying put this series.

    According to FlightHub and Expedia, your cheapest three-night stay in Dallas would run around $650 dollars ($400 for flights and around $240 for a budget hotel).

    PlayToday reports that the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, TX, is one the most expensive NHL arena to watch a hockey game at in 2024.

    With the current exchange rate at seventy-four cents on the U.S. dollar, Canadian hockey fans shouldn't bank on saving much at the concession stands -- with a Reddit user recently reporting US$13.25 (or C$18.15) for a 16 ounce beer. 

    So, for less than the cost of that $930 CAD Saturday night nosebleed seat to Game 2 in Dallas, Oilers fans could get themselves a lower-bowl Monday night home game ticket right behind the Stars' goaltender. 

     

