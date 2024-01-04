Here's how to dispose of real and artificial Christmas trees in Edmonton in 2024
The city will begin collecting natural Christmas trees on Jan. 22.
Trees will be picked up subject to capacity, and not always on a scheduled collection day, the city said on Thursday.
Residents are asked to have their tree out by 7 a.m. on Jan. 22 to make sure they don't miss their collection day.
All lights, ornaments, tinsel, garlands, nails, screws, and tree stands must be removed, and any trees larger than two metres or 6.5 feet should be cut into two pieces.
The unbagged tree should be placed on its side next to the garbage or food scraps cart.
Christmas trees should also be kept clear of snow or ice so they can be easily spotted and lifted during pickup.
Apartment residents, or anyone who misses their tree pickup, can take their natural Christmas tree to one of the following locations:
- A community recycling depot until Jan. 24 (place the tree next to the entrance or exit of the depot and ensure it does not block access).
- One of four Eco Stations any time during regular operating hours. Staff will provide specific instructions on where to place trees.
Apartment residents are asked not to put trees out near recycling or garbage bins because they will not be picked up.
Natural tree collection will be completed by Feb. 16.
Anyone wishing to dispose of an artificial Christmas tree can donate trees in good condition to a local charity or second-hand store.
Artificial trees in poor condition can be taken to an Eco Station for a small fee, or placed in a black garbage cart, but the lid of the cart must still fully close.
Batteries and broken Christmas lights should also be taken to the Eco Station to avoid injury to collection staff.
For more information on how to dispose of holiday waste, visit the city's website.
