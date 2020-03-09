EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers fans will see some extra signs at Rogers Place reminding them to wash their hands, part of the Oilers Entertainment Group's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

OEG tells CTV News Edmonton that it has enhanced its cleaning and hand-washing protocols, in addition to closely following the regular hand-washing protocols from Alberta Health.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has shared guidelines for assessing the risks of mass gatherings like sporting events and a risk assessment tool.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that not all mass gatherings have the same risk of transmission.

"We're really encouraging people to look at that risk assessment tool to understand what kind of measures might be taken to reduce risk," Hinshaw said. "It's not necessarily just a question of cancelling or not cancelling, there are a whole bunch of measures that could be taken in between that."

The 2020 Women's World Hockey Championships were cancelled in Halifax over fears of the virus.

Alberta currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19 and three presumptive cases.

The Edmonton Oilers host the Las Vegas Golden Knights Monday at 7 p.m.