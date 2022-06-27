Here's how you can celebrate Canada Day in Edmonton and area in 2022
Here's how you can celebrate Canada Day in Edmonton and area in 2022
Get ready to celebrate Canada on Friday with this list of events taking place in and around Edmonton on July 1.
Find out where to watch fireworks in your area, and then scroll down to see what else is happening for Canada Day.
FIREWORKS IN AND AROUND EDMONTON
- Fort Saskatchewan - 10:45 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheatre
- City of Edmonton - 11 p.m. in the river valley
- Leduc - 11 p.m., can be viewed within a three km radius of Wm. F. Lede Park
- Mill Woods - 11 p.m. at 23 Avenue and 66 Street
- Sherwood Park - 11 p.m. at Broodmoor Park
- Spruce Grove - 11 p.m.
- St. Albert - 11 p.m. from the Meadowview Ball Diamonds, viewing locations available online
Pancake breakfast at the legislature grounds
The Ismaili Council for Edmonton and the Edmonton Celebrates Canada Society will host the 33rd annual Canada Day Breakfast. The breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Canada Day Road Race
After a two-year hiatus, the Canada Day Road Race in support of the Canadian Cancer Society is back. It kicks off at 7 a.m. at the legislature bandshell.
Canada Day in Leduc
Come to the Leduc Recreation Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a pancake breakfast, and then head over to the grain elevator for the Canada Day Parade. Parade route starting at the grain elevator and heading west on 50 Avenue, turning north on 50 Street, then turning east on 52 Avenue. A full list of events in Leduc can be found online.
Canada Day in Sherwood Park
Come out to Broadmoor Park between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. for the annual Sherwood Park Canada Day celebration.
Canada Day in Spruce Grove
Come down to the Protective Services Building at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast, and keep the celebrations rolling all day. Crafts, inflatable bouncers, axe throwing and more can be found in various locations throughout the day.
Canada Day in Fort Saskatchewan
The Fort Saskatchewan Canada Day Parade is in person again in 2022. It starts at 11 a.m. at 101 Street downtown.
Indigenous cultural exhibition
Come down to Heritage Park in Stony Plain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an Indigenous cultural exhibition, dragon dance, car show and shine on Main Street, and more.
Canadian animals at the Valley Zoo
The zoo is celebrating its local residents with special animal talks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be live music, magic shows, a scavenger hunt, activity tables, and more.
Get sustainable at the Muttart Conservatory
Learn about upcycling through crafting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honour of the Junkyard Feature Pyramid. There will also be planting activities and a circus performer.
Drumming for diversity
The National Congress of Chinese Canadians Edmonton chapter is hosting an event at West Edmonton Mall starting at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate diversity, multiculturalism, and to thank frontline workers. There will be drumming, dancing, and Kung Fu.
Edmonton Garrison Canada Day Celebration
Enjoy inflatables, a petting zoo, axe throwing, games, face painting, balloon artists, hay rides, food, and more. The fun happens at Lancaster Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maple ice cream at the TELUS World of Science
Make maple-flavoured ice cream from liquid nitrogen at 12, 1, and 3 p.m., or check out a model rocket launch at 2 p.m.
Canada Day in St. Albert
St. Albert Place and Lions Park will host family activities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., including a free concert with local acts, face painting, games, food trucks, and more. There will also be two showings of Encanto at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature
Come down to the province’s biggest Canada Day party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will highlight Alberta’s diversity with fun festivities throughout the grounds.
Canada Day in Chinatown
The Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton will host cultural performances, games, craft and trinket sales, and food vendors from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kinistinâw Park (96 Street, from 102A Avenue to 103A Avenue).
Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration
Honour Canada with a free, inclusive event, featuring multicultural performances, dance, music, and fireworks. It happens from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 66 Street and 23 Avenue. This is the 30th year for the celebration.
Hadi Mosque Canada Day event
The Hadi Mosque (7005 98 Avenue) will have recitation of anthem and prayers for Canada from 2:30 p.m to 4 p.m.
Canada Day at ICE District Plaza
Wear your Canadian colours to the ICE District and enjoy live music, food, beverages, photo ops, axe throwing, body painting, patio games and more, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Show and Shine
Head south to the Edmonton International Raceway for the Canada Day Show and Shine from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Baseball and fireworks
The Edmonton Riverhawks will take on the Nanaimo Nightowls at 7:05 p.m. at REMAX Field, and stick around for front row seats to the city’s fireworks show!
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Ukrainian officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
When can you light fireworks in Canada? It depends on where you live
Figuring out where and when you're allowed to use fireworks in Canada depends on where you live and what rules apply in your municipality.
South Africa tavern deaths: 21 teens likely killed by something they drank, ate or smoked
South African authorities investigating 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend said on Monday the youths were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked, ruling out the earlier-touted possibility of a stampede.
Republican calls overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life'
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life.'
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade
The Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Viral levels in wastewater lowest since January
The signs of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels in Saskatoon's wastewater since January.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle: Regina police
A 28-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Garnet St. and Dewdney Ave., the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.S. SPCA seeking donations to help five dogs found with rocks in their bellies
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for support from the community to help five dogs who are in desperate need of care. The SPCA says the dogs were recently rushed to urgent care after they were found starving and dehydrated.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash near Halifax's MacKay Bridge Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank employee stabbed 'multiple times' during downtown Toronto hold-up
A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calls increase for more money as Montreal and rest of Quebec facing housing crunch
Montreal's mayor and a provincial opposition party leader are warning that the city's affordable housing shortage is going to get worse if more money isn't made available.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old autistic boy.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in connection to Simcoe shooting
A 29-year-old North York man has been arrested in Thunder Bay in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Simcoe.
-
Man killed after being struck by dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
A 26-year-old man from Erin, Ont. has died after being struck by a dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph Nighthawks
The Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
Northern Ontario
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Sault senior charged with sex assault of a minor
A 76-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage person.
-
35-year old Manitoulin man dies in drowning mishap
Manitoulin OPP were called out Saturday to a report of a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park, they said in a release.
Winnipeg
-
Health Sciences Centre ER desperate for staff, paramedics to fill gaps
Paramedics will be supplementing emergency department staffing at Manitoba’s largest hospital, a direct result of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
Police investigating shooting death at Centennial home
A 31-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Suspects sought after double stabbing sends two men to hospital: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canucks' Sedins headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
-
B.C. woman's whereabouts unknown more than 2 months after disappearance
Police say there is "growing concern" for a woman who's been missing more than two months.
-
Criticism over scrapped day pass prompts change of parking plan at Buntzen Lake again
A decision to scrap its day-pass program prompted criticism from would-be parkgoers, so BC Hydro has changed its plan for Buntzen Lake.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island
An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online.
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in Victoria
A man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.